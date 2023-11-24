What Happened to Kiosk Keith and Who is Kiosk Kev?

Brace yourselves, I’m A Celebrity fans, because things have changed in the jungle. You may remember the beloved character Kiosk Keith, who was once a prominent part of the show. However, in 2018, Kiosk Keith bid farewell and was replaced a new face – Kiosk Kev.

So, what happened to Kiosk Keith? It was reported that he had been removed from the show and would not be making a return. A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity clarified the situation, stating that Kiosk Keith, whose real name is Ray, was no longer under contract. The news came as a shock to many, as Kiosk Keith had become a popular figure on the show.

The reason for Kiosk Keith’s departure was alcohol-related. It was revealed that he had a history of showing up to work intoxicated. However, one incident proved to be the final straw. He behaved inappropriately towards a younger female member of the team. This incident led to his removal from the show.

But fear not, because Kiosk Kev stepped up to take his place. With his real name being Mark Herlaar, Kiosk Kev is a lime farmer from Queensland. Show insiders have mentioned that he has quickly become a favorite among the crew. Kiosk Kev is known for his stoic nature, much like his predecessor. He rarely speaks but has a look that viewers are bound to find intriguing.

So, there you have it. Kiosk Keith may be gone, but Kiosk Kev has arrived to keep the campmates on their toes. Fans of I’m A Celebrity are sure to enjoy this new addition to the show’s lineup.

FAQ

Q: Why was Kiosk Keith removed from I’m A Celebrity?

A: Kiosk Keith, whose real name is Ray, was removed from the show due to issues with alcohol and inappropriate behavior towards a female member of the team.

Q: Who is Kiosk Kev?

A: Kiosk Kev, whose real name is Mark Herlaar, is a lime farmer from Queensland. He replaced Kiosk Keith on I’m A Celebrity and is known for his silent yet captivating presence.