EastEnders Star Danielle Harold Eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

It was a bittersweet evening for the contestants of I’m A Celebrity as another celebrity was voted out of the jungle. Danielle Harold, known for her role in EastEnders, became the fifth person to be eliminated from the reality show.

In a head-to-head battle with professional boxer Tony Bellew, Harold unfortunately couldn’t garner enough public support to secure her place in the competition. She joined Nick Pickard, Frankie Dettori, Nella Rose, and Fred Sirieix in leaving the jungle early.

During her exit interview with hosts Ant & Dec, Harold expressed her admiration for fellow contestant Sam Thompson and urged viewers to vote for him to win the series. “Sam, please vote for Sam… he’s such a trooper, he’s such a great guy,” she said. Describing their bond, Harold mentioned how Sam had become like a brother to her, always bringing positivity and energy to the camp.

As for her own journey, Danielle Harold is best known for her role as Lola Pearce-Brown in the BBC One soap EastEnders. Her character, Lola, faced a tragic fate earlier this year after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Harold’s emotional exit from the jungle was marked a heartfelt reunion with her mother, Lisa Marie Carter.

Looking ahead, the competition for the crown is heating up, with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson currently being favored bookies. As the series comes to a close on Sunday, audiences eagerly anticipate the thrilling conclusion of I’m A Celebrity.