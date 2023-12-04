New Article: Drama Erupts Among Co-Stars on I’m A Celebrity, Sparking Viewer Backlash

The latest episode of I’m A Celebrity has left fans divided and tensions running high. Viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with three co-stars, Nella Rose, Josie Gibson, and Danielle Harold, labeling them as “two-faced” and suggesting that their time on the show may be up.

In Sunday’s installment, Josie became visibly irritated when Fred tried to interfere with her cooking yet again. Frustrated, she vented her frustrations in the camp hut, exclaiming, “I’m still getting the orders from Fred.” This incident only added fuel to the fire, as fans started questioning the authenticity of their interactions.

Later on, Danielle Harold shared a tidbit with Sam Thompson, claiming that Nigel Farage had done “s*** all” that day. This revelation prompted Sam to call Nigel a “rat,” further contributing to the growing tension within the camp.

While some viewers believe that Danielle, Nella, and Josie are simply stirring up trouble, others argue that they are merely standing up for themselves and speaking their minds. Opinions on social media vary, with one fan expressing support for the trio, emphasizing that they appreciate their candidness.

The controversy surrounding these co-stars has generated a buzz among I’m A Celebrity fans. Many have criticized their behavior, likening it to schoolyard antics and accusing them of being “massively two-faced.” On the other hand, some viewers admire their feistiness and consider them fair in their interactions.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen how this drama will unfold and whether the relationships between these co-stars will mend or further deteriorate. One thing is for sure: I’m A Celebrity continues to captivate audiences with its mix of adrenaline-inducing challenges and the intricate dynamics between the celebrities.

**FAQs**

1. Why are viewers labeling Nella Rose, Josie Gibson, and Danielle Harold as “two-faced”?

– Viewers believe that the behavior of these co-stars on the show indicates a level of insincerity and manipulation, hence the label “two-faced.”

2. Who has been involved in the recent drama on I’m A Celebrity?

– Nella Rose, Josie Gibson, and Danielle Harold have been at the center of the recent controversy on the show.

3. How do viewers feel about the behavior of these co-stars?

– Viewer opinions are divided. Some fans believe that their behavior is problematic and believe their time on the show may be up, while others appreciate their honesty and strong personalities.

4. How has the controversy affected the overall perception of the show?

– The controversy has generated buzz among viewers and intensified their engagement with the show, as they eagerly await further developments and how the relationships between the co-stars will evolve.

5. What can viewers expect as the show progresses?

– As the show continues, viewers can look forward to more challenges and an exploration of the complex dynamics between the celebrities.