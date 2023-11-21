New Favorite Emerges for the Winner of I’m a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity viewers have wasted no time in choosing their frontrunner for the current season of the popular ITV show. The latest series kicked off on Sunday night, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and eventful competition. Amidst speculation and controversy surrounding the inclusion of certain contestants, fans have been quick to voice their support for a particular contestant.

Josie Gibson, a familiar face from This Morning and a former Big Brother contestant, has emerged as the clear favorite to win this year’s show. Her charm, wit, and down-to-earth nature have won over viewers from the very beginning. It appears that her genuine and relatable personality has struck a chord with the audience, making her a fan-favorite in no time.

While there was initial backlash leading up to the first episode, with the hashtag #BoycottImACeleb trending on social media, it seems that Josie’s presence has quickly turned the tide. She wasted no time in showcasing her humor when she met Nigel Farage, quipping, “It can’t be worse than Brexit.” Her lighthearted comment undoubtedly delighted viewers, who have since rallied behind her.

It’s evident that Josie’s popularity is widespread, with numerous fans taking to social media platforms to express their unwavering support. Comments such as “Only interested in Josie Gibson winning” and “Josie to win already yeah?” flooded Twitter. The overwhelming consensus seems to be that Josie Gibson has already secured victory on the show.

As the weeks progress and the trials and tribulations of jungle life unfold, it remains to be seen if Josie can maintain her frontrunner status. However, one thing is certain: her energetic personality and relatable humor have captured the hearts of the audience, making her a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

FAQ:

Q: Who is currently the favorite to win I’m a Celebrity?

A: Josie Gibson, a This Morning presenter and former Big Brother contestant, has emerged as the fan-favorite to win this year’s show.

Q: Why is Josie Gibson the favorite?

A: Josie’s genuine and relatable personality, coupled with her quick-witted humor, has endeared her to the audience, making her the frontrunner in the competition.

Q: Are there any controversies surrounding the show?

A: While there was initial controversy leading up to the first episode, with the hashtag #BoycottImACeleb trending on social media, Josie’s presence seems to have reversed the negative sentiment.