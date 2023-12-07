Nick Pickard Says Goodbye to the Jungle as Fourth Celebrity Eliminated

In a surprise twist on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard became the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the jungle. The ITV show, now in its 23rd series, is set to conclude on Sunday after three weeks of grueling challenges in the Australian wilderness.

Facing off against This Morning host Josie Gibson in the bottom two, Pickard unfortunately fell victim to the public vote. Prior to his departure, viewers watched him take on the bushtucker trial ‘Critter Mixer’ alongside Marvin Humes and Tony Bellew, managing to secure an impressive six out of seven stars for camp.

In his exit interview, Pickard admitted that he had been concerned about the food situation before joining the show, but was pleasantly surprised how well this year’s group of celebrities had managed. “I’ve watched this show loads, there was one day when we had less stars. Every other day we come back with a couple. There was always something to work with. The meal time is when everyone comes together.”

Reflecting on a previous cooking showdown between Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson, Pickard commented on Sirieix’s harsh criticism of Gibson’s cooking skills. “I think, with Fred, he’s a chef and it was a bit because he’s done it for so long. We all chipped in,” Pickard remarked. “Then we got our own chores. He gave Josie a rough time, not in a bad way, because he’s meticulous. I only had one service before he left.”

As for his tip for the show’s ultimate winner, Pickard once again chose Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who has consistently been the favorite amongst eliminated campmates. It remains to be seen if Thompson will live up to the expectations and be crowned the King of the Jungle.