Fred Sirieix Under Fire for Micromanaging Josie Gibson on I’m a Celebrity

Viewers of the hit reality show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, have expressed their frustration with Fred Sirieix’s treatment of fellow contestant Josie Gibson. While some initially supported Sirieix in a recent disagreement with YouTube star Nella Rose, his constant micromanaging of Gibson’s cooking has turned the tide against him. Despite being demoted from the camp cook role Rose, Sirieix continues to complain about Gibson’s cooking skills and frequently interrupts her in the kitchen. Viewers have taken to social media, urging Sirieix to “back off” and commend Gibson for her patience in dealing with his complaints.

Many viewers feel that Sirieix’s behavior towards Gibson is unwarranted and bordering on unbearable. They argue that even if Gibson’s cooking style differs from Sirieix’s, it does not necessarily mean that she is doing it wrong. The persistent interference in her cooking process has caused frustration among viewers, with some stating that Sirieix needs to respect her methods and allow her to work independently.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV and has become a favorite among reality TV enthusiasts. The show features a range of celebrities competing in various challenges in the Australian wilderness. This year’s contestants include JLS singer Marvin Humes, ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold, and GB News host Nigel Farage, among others.

While viewers have differing opinions on the celebrities and their actions in the camp, it seems that many agree on the need for Sirieix to give Gibson some breathing space. As the series continues, it remains to be seen how the dynamic between Sirieix and Gibson will evolve and if Sirieix will heed the advice of viewers to back off.