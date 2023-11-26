New Article: How to Vote on I’m A Celebrity and When the Final Will Be

The current season of the hit reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity, has been filled with excitement and drama. Big names from various industries, including This Morning’s Josie Gibson, JLS’s Marvin Humes, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, have participated in the show, making it a highly anticipated event.

Throughout the season, viewers have witnessed intense moments, such as a heated argument between Youtuber Nella Rose and First Dates star Fed Sirieix. Furthermore, Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop icon Britney Spears, has emotionally opened up about her relationship with her sister, bonding with her fellow campmates.

As the show nears its end, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle. The official date for the final episode of I’m A Celebrity is Sunday, December 10, which will air on ITV. During the live final, the public will have the power to vote for their favorite contestant, determining the winner.

Currently, fan-favorite contenders for the crown include Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, and Sam Thompson, although no winner has been announced yet.

For those who want to participate in the voting process, there are two main methods: through the I’m A Celebrity app or phone. To vote through the app, viewers can download it from either the Apple app store or the Google Play app store. Once installed, users need to navigate to the ‘vote’ tab, press the ‘vote now’ button, and they will be directed to the ITV Vote website. A mobile number verification process will be necessary for first-time voters.

Alternatively, voting can also be done via phone dialing the Mobile Short Dial Codes (MSDCs) specifically assigned to each celebrity. Calls made during the voting period will receive a confirmation message, indicating that the vote has been registered. However, it’s important to note that text messages cannot be sent to the MSDCs.

FAQ:

Q: When is the final episode of I’m A Celebrity?

A: The final episode of I’m A Celebrity is scheduled for Sunday, December 10.

Q: How can I vote for my favorite contestant?

A: You can vote either through the I’m A Celebrity app or calling the Mobile Short Dial Codes (MSDCs) assigned to each celebrity.

