Tony Bellew Joins I’m a Celebrity Jungle: Exploring the Boxer’s Journey Beyond the Ring

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew has made headlines once again, but this time it’s for his upcoming adventure in the I’m a Celebrity jungle as a late arrival for the 2023 series. Alongside fellow sportsman Frankie Dettori, Tony is set to lead their campmates in thrilling new tasks after landing in Australia. While Tony’s boxing career has been impressive, his foray into television has been equally notable, with appearances on shows like SAS: Who Dares Wins and A League of Their Own.

A British native from Liverpool, Tony emerged as a prominent figure in the world of boxing. He secured the WBC cruiserweight championship and also held the titles of British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion. Known for his resilience and determination, Tony retired from professional boxing in 2018 with an awe-inspiring record of 30 wins from 34 bouts.

His decision to retire was driven the toll that boxing had taken on his body. In an interview with GQ, Tony expressed, “My body can’t take anymore. I will get out and enjoy the rest of my days.” It was a difficult choice to step away from the sport that defined him, but ultimately, Tony believed it was time to focus on other aspects of his life.

And now, Tony Bellew has ventured into the I’m a Celebrity jungle, an opportunity that initially gave him pause. However, it was his wife Rachael Roberts who convinced him to embrace this new challenge. Tony shared, “This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive… it was my missus who talked me around to doing it.” He hopes to leave a lasting impression for his children, who inspire him the most. “The biggest incentive is to make them proud,” he added.

As Tony prepares to embark on this fascinating journey, he acknowledges the unparalleled talent of hosts Ant & Dec and the excitement of joining them. With a desire to create lasting memories, Tony Bellew is set to make his mark in the jungle and show the world a different side of the formidable boxer they know and admire.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Tony Bellew’s achievements in boxing?

Tony Bellew, a former WBC cruiserweight champion, had an impressive career in boxing. He became the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion in 2010, holding the title until 2014. With an exceptional record of 30 wins from 34 professional fights, he proved himself as a formidable competitor in the ring.

Why did Tony Bellew retire from boxing?

Tony Bellew decided to retire from boxing in 2018 due to the toll it had taken on his body. After an incredible career, he felt that his body could no longer handle the demands of the sport. Tony expressed his desire to “get out and enjoy the rest of my days” and pursue other avenues beyond boxing.

Why did Tony Bellew sign up for I’m a Celebrity?

Initially hesitant to join the lineup, Tony Bellew was persuaded his wife Rachael Roberts to take part in I’m a Celebrity. Despite being out of his comfort zone, Tony acknowledged the opportunity to challenge himself and create a trail of memories for his children. He also expressed his excitement about working with hosts Ant & Dec, whom he admires greatly.