Nigel Farage Accused of Using Doctored Images on I’m a Celebrity Campaign

A controversy has arisen around Nigel Farage’s campaign on the reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. His online representatives have faced criticism for using doctored images to promote his victory. The right-wing politician’s social media team shared photoshopped pictures with “Vote Nigel” advertisements superimposed on famous British landmarks. According to Farage’s team, this marketing tactic was a response to their alleged concern about him being denied airtime on the show.

However, a spokesperson for I’m a Celebrity has debunked these claims, stating that there is no disparity in Farage’s on-screen time and that the show aims to depict a fair and accurate representation of camp life. They also criticized Farage’s team for faking photos to create the perception of his popularity and widespread presence in London.

Farage’s participation in the show has been highly divisive considering his political background as a prominent supporter of Brexit and strong advocate against immigration. His controversial views have been accused of inciting xenophobia many.

During his time on I’m a Celebrity, Farage has faced confrontations from his fellow campmates about his political past. One incident involved Fred Sirieix, star of First Dates, expressing his anger over Farage’s infamous 2016 Brexit poster, which was compared to Nazi propaganda. Sirieix criticized the poster for “demonizing migrants.”

In the latest episode, JLS singer and TV host Marvin Humes was eliminated from the camp, receiving the fewest votes along with Josie Gibson. The final episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is set to air this weekend.

While Farage’s campaign on the reality show has stirred controversy, it remains to be seen whether it will have any impact on the final results.