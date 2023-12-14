Nella Rose Opens Up About Her Experience on “I’m a Celebrity”

Nella Rose, the popular YouTuber, recently shared her concerns about how she would be perceived the public after leaving the jungle on the show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.” During the “Coming Out” special, Nella expressed her nervousness about how viewers would view her, especially after seeing footage from the show during her exit interview.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Nella confided in Ant and Dec, the show’s hosts, about her fears. “It’s hard in there, guys,” she admitted. However, the presenting duo quickly reassured her, expressing their appreciation for her time on the show. They mentioned that if she had left early, the audience would have missed out on seeing the fun side of her personality.

Nella’s journey on the show was filled with ups and downs. She faced challenges in the Bushtucker Trials and had disagreements with fellow contestants Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage. Reflecting on her time in the camp during the car ride back to the hotel, Nella acknowledged her nerves about how the public would perceive her but maintained that she had stayed true to herself throughout the experience.

After reuniting with fellow contestants Danielle Harold and Nick Pickard, Nella discussed the intense and heightened emotions within the camp. However, she reassured her friends that it was all in good spirits and that they could now look back on it as a joke.

The “Coming Out” special also featured Grace Dent and Jamie-Lynn Spears sharing their decision to leave the camp early and reminiscing about their best moments on the show.

Nella Rose’s candid conversation highlights the pressure that contestants face in the public eye. Despite her fears, she remained true to herself and impressed both the hosts and the audience with her authenticity and resilience during her time on “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.”