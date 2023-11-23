New Reality TV Star Grace Dent Balances Love and Career

Despite being a well-known restaurant critic and television personality, Grace Dent is set to take on a new challenge as a contestant on ITV’s reality series, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! This year’s lineup includes a diverse range of celebrities, such as ex-politician Nigel Farage, This Morning star Josie Gibson, and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

While Dent is no stranger to the spotlight, she has managed to keep her personal life relatively private. The 50-year-old critic bid farewell to her boyfriend, Charles, before embarking on her jungle adventure. Although Dent hasn’t divulged many details about their relationship, she couldn’t help but express her admiration for him during an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast. Dent admitted that she often looks at her partner and wonders how she managed to win his affections.

Before venturing into reality TV, Dent made a name for herself as a renowned food writer. She wrote about television for The Guardian from 2000 to 2012 before moving to The Independent. Dent’s passion for food led her to a successful career as a restaurant critic, and she even penned a column for The Evening Standard called Grace and Flavour. In addition to her work in the culinary world, Dent is also a talented author, having written three book series aimed at teenagers.

While Dent may be best known for her appearances on MasterChef, she has also made her mark on other TV shows, including Very British Problems, Pointless Celebrities, and The Apprentice: You’re Fired. Her diverse range of talents and experiences make her a compelling addition to the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

As Dent takes on the challenges of the jungle, viewers can expect to see a resilient and charismatic contestant. With her love life kept somewhat under wraps, fans will be eager to see how Dent balances her newfound reality TV fame with her personal relationships. Don’t miss Dent’s journey on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

