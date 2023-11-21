Grieving the Loss of Annabel Giles: TV Presenter Succumbs to Battle with Brain Tumour

TV presenter and former I’m A Celebrity star, Annabel Giles, has sadly passed away after a courageous fight against a brain tumour. Her children, Molly and Tedd, shared the news of her passing on her Instagram account, stating that she died at the age of 64 at Martlets Hospice in Hove. Annabel was best known for co-presenting the popular ITV show Posh Frocks And New Trousers alongside Sarah Greene. She also gained fame as the first celebrity to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity in 2013.

In their heartfelt statement, Molly and Tedd paid tribute to their incredible mother, emphasizing her resilience and strength throughout her battle with stage 4 Glioblastoma, a highly aggressive malignant brain tumour. Despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies, Annabel remained remarkably spirited and dedicated to raising awareness for Glioblastoma. Her final weeks were marked her unwavering commitment to helping others.

Annabel’s passing has left a void in the broadcasting industry. She began her career in the 1990s and quickly gained recognition through her appearances on TV shows like Razzmatazz and Night Network. She continued to thrive, becoming a staple on entertainment programs such as Have I Got News For You and Shooting Stars. Her journey in the media reached new heights when she entered the Australian jungle for I’m A Celebrity in 2013.

Following her time on the reality show, Annabel made regular appearances on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff and participated in 2018’s Our Shirley Valentine Summer. Additionally, she pursued a career as a counsellor, psychotherapist, and coach, specializing in recovery from narcissistic abuse.

Annabel Giles leaves behind her loving children, Molly and Tedd. The announcement of her passing triggered an outpouring of condolences on social media, with friends, colleagues, and fans expressing their grief and sharing fond memories of the beloved presenter. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Annabel’s family and friends during this difficult time.

