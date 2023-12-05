ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Sparks Controversy as Viewers Question Fairness of Bushtucker Trial

Viewers of ITV’s popular reality show I’m A Celebrity have expressed their frustration and labeled the show as ‘fixed’ following a recent Bushtucker Trial. All ten celebrities in the camp successfully completed the trial, which involved maneuvering a ball through a series of pipes and into a hole. After the trial, each contestant received a letter from home, leading many viewers to claim that the task was rigged to ensure none of the campmates would fail.

Irked fans took to social media platforms, particularly Twitter and X, to voice their grievances. One fan accused the show of fixity, stating, “That trial was fixed so they all had their letters 100%.” Another expressed their disbelief, labeling the trial as “rigged bulls**t.” The skepticism continued as another viewer commented, “That trial was rigged, how did Nella know exactly where to go in the dark, very convenient and well edited.”

The episode not only saw all celebrities receiving emotional letters from home but also saw jockey Frankie Dettori being eliminated and sent home. In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, Dettori blamed the show’s editing for his early exit but expressed no regrets. He emphasized that although the show was influenced public control and media, he felt like a winner as he faced every challenge head-on and emerged victorious.

While the controversy surrounding the alleged fixity of the Bushtucker Trial persists, the emotions captured on television screens were undeniable. The viewers’ frustration and the celebrities’ heartfelt reactions to their letters from home served as a poignant reminder of the power of connection and the emotional rollercoaster that the show provides.