Home Team Triumphs in I’m a Celebrity Camp Split

In a surprising twist on the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the campmates were split into two teams for the first time. The challenge involved a race against the clock to collect five stars navigating through a messy obstacle course filled with keys, locks, and gunk. The goal was to complete the task as quickly as possible.

After a fierce competition, Jamie-Lynn, Nella, Sam, Danielle, and Fred emerged as the fastest contestants, securing their positions on the Home team. Meanwhile, Nick, Marvin, Josie, Grace, and Nigel formed the Away team. The significance of the two teams would soon be revealed.

As the episode progressed, viewers were introduced to the two late arrivals, Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori, who were vying for the role of team captains. Their challenge involved completing an obstacle course while carrying pigs’ testicles in their mouths. Ultimately, Frankie emerged victorious and became the captain of the Home team.

The Home team was rewarded with a luxurious camp and a lavish meal, while the Away team had to settle for a less extravagant setup at Snake Rock. However, they had a chance to improve their situation competing in the ‘Slam Dunk’d’ play-off, with the winners earning a hearty breakfast.

In an exciting basketball contest, Nella and Fred from the Home team outperformed Marvin and Nick from the Away team, securing another victory for their side. The two teams will face off once again in tomorrow’s episode, with Nella and Grace going head-to-head against two yet undisclosed campmates in a challenge called ‘Touchdown Terror.’ What awaits them in this daunting task?

