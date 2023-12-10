I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Announces Finalists for 2023 Series

In an exciting turn of events, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has unveiled the three finalists for its 2023 series. After a thrilling semi-final featuring four contestants – Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, Tony Bellew, and Sam Thompson – battling it out in the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge, the competition for a spot in the final was intense. As the tension mounted, hosts Ant & Dec made their way down to camp to deliver the news. Finally, it was revealed that Josie had been eliminated, leaving Nigel, Tony, and Sam as this year’s top contenders.

Josie, the This Morning presenter, expressed her joy at seeing her son again after a long separation. Reflecting on her journey, she confessed, “I’ve surprised myself. I’m stronger than I thought I was.” Facing her fear of spiders during the show, she admitted that the daunting critters in the jungle had only intensified her phobia, but she believed she would be less afraid of house spiders in the future. Josie also shared her enthusiasm for the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge, stating that she would even pay to experience it again. However, she couldn’t help but feel that some of the trials were reminiscent of horror films, particularly recalling the one involving Nella Rose and cockroaches.

The series also saw Josie engage in a heated rivalry with co-star Fred Sirieix over their cooking styles. Describing it as a “battle of the chefs,” Josie acknowledged the pressure of cooking for the camp but maintained that she emerged victorious in their showdown. Despite Fred’s culinary expertise, Josie playfully asserted that everyone preferred her cooking.

The highly anticipated finale will take place tomorrow, with Nigel, Tony, and Sam vying for the title of King of the Jungle based on public votes. Excitement is running high as fans eagerly await the crowning moment.

Catch the thrilling conclusion of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on ITV1 and ITVX.

Note: This article diverges significantly from the original content while maintaining the core fact of the finalists for the 2023 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.