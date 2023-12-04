New Frontrunners Emerge in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 Betting

As the popular reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 enters its third week, the departure of Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent has left fans and bettors alike speculating on who will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle. The latest odds have caused a stir in the betting world, with new frontrunners emerging and capturing the hearts of the nation.

Retired boxer Tony Bellew and reality TV star Sam Thompson are currently the favorites to win the competition. Their budding bromance has endeared them to viewers, resulting in a significant shift in the betting landscape. Bellew’s odds have plummeted from 20/1 to 5/2 last week, and today they have been slashed further. He has now overtaken Thompson as the 6/5 favorite to be crowned King of the Jungle.

The jungle is known for its unpredictability, and tensions are rising among the campmates. With every trial and tribulation faced the celebrities, the odds fluctuate, leaving room for a new favorite to emerge at any moment. Will the public’s support for Bellew continue to soar, or will another campmate rise to the challenge and claim the throne?

In addition to the frontrunners, Ladbrokes has also revealed the odds for the next celebrity to leave the camp. Nella Rose currently holds the title of the red-hot favorite at 4/7. As the competition progresses, the excitement and anticipation only grow, making it a thrilling season for both viewers and bettors alike.

Source: Ladbrokes