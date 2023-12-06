Tropical Cyclone Threatens I’m A Celebrity Camp in Australia

A powerful tropical cyclone is on its way to Australia, posing a significant threat to the I’m A Celebrity camp located in Queensland. Cyclone Jasper, currently categorized as a level three storm, is expected to make landfall next week and could potentially reach level five Thursday, bringing destructive hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

The production team of I’m A Celebrity is closely monitoring the situation and may have to make alterations to ensure the safety of the participating celebrities. One of the potential changes could be the cancellation of the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge, a fan-favorite where the final four stars navigate a massive slip-and-slide. If Cyclone Jasper causes chaos and poses a risk to the campmates, the producers will prioritize their well-being.

This year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity has already faced numerous weather-related challenges. From the invasion of blood-sucking leeches due to the favorable conditions to the presence of venomous snakes attracted the humid weather, the celebrities have not had an easy time. The production team has warned the participants to be extra cautious and vigilant to protect themselves from these unwelcome guests.

Jeremy Douglas, the program’s Health and Safety Officer, reported a high number of snake sightings in the jungle this year, including both venomous and non-venomous species. Executive producer Laura Woolf confirmed that there have been at least 15 snake sightings, making it a significant concern for the safety of the campmates.

The remaining contestants in the jungle, including Sam Thompson, Nick Pickard, Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, Marvin Humes, and Tony Bellew, will have to brace themselves for the potential impact of Cyclone Jasper. ITV has been contacted for further comment.

As the show continues, viewers hope for the best for the remaining celebrities and anticipate how this tropical cyclone threat will affect the course of I’m A Celebrity.