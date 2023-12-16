Allison Kaye’s Journey: From Neighborhood Stylist to Celebrity Makeup Artist

Summary: Allison Kaye, a former dietitian and personal trainer, found her passion in makeup artistry and has since become a well-known celebrity makeup artist. Her career took off when she started providing beauty services alongside her planned career path. Kaye’s expertise in makeup for fitness and bikini competitions has made her an expert in creating heavy, glittery, and dramatic looks that stand out on stage. Her talent and dedication led her to work with renowned beauty pageant participants and eventually gain clients in the NFL, influencers, and celebrities.

Kaye’s journey in the beauty industry began at a young age, when she found joy in styling her neighbors’ hair and experimenting with makeup on her Barbies. However, it wasn’t until later in life that she fully realized her true calling. After receiving compliments on her hair and makeup from her clients as a dietitian and personal trainer, Kaye decided to pursue her passion professionally.

One of her career-defining moments was when she did the hair and makeup for a colleague competing in a fitness competition, who ultimately won. This experience solidified Kaye’s belief that she was meant to be in the beauty industry, prompting her to fully commit to pursuing a career in makeup artistry.

Kaye’s talent and dedication were further recognized when she was hired to provide makeup services for Sophie Scott, the partner of Mac Jones, a renowned NFL quarterback. This opportunity opened doors for Kaye as her work gained attention from other people in the NFL and eventually influencers and celebrities.

As a celebrity makeup artist, Kaye understands the importance of tailoring makeup looks to suit different situations and personal styles. From red-carpet events to NFL games, she takes into account factors like lighting, camera presence, and personal preferences to create the perfect look for her clients.

Working in different markets, such as Cleveland and South Florida, Kaye adjusts her rates accordingly. With her rates starting at $200, she provides her clients with quality service and professionalism.

Kaye’s career may have had its challenges, but her passion, patience, and openness to feedback have helped her thrive in the industry. She appreciates the dynamic and exciting nature of her work and is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.

Allison Kaye’s journey from being the neighborhood stylist to becoming a sought-after celebrity makeup artist showcases her talent, dedication, and ability to transform individuals with her makeup artistry.