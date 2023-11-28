New Jungle Drama Unfolds in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023

The latest season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well underway, and as always, it is not short of drama and excitement in the jungle. After just one week, tensions have already soared and unexpected departures have taken place.

The most recent news to emerge from the camp is that food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent has decided to leave the show due to “medical grounds.” Dent had a tough time during her first week and expressed her desire to go home. Her departure was announced to her fellow campmates in a heartfelt letter. Dent’s exit has left a void in the jungle, and her absence will surely be felt the remaining contestants.

Among the remaining celebrities, Ukip leader Nigel Farage and First Dates star Fred Sirieix have been engaging in multiple clashes over the topic of Brexit. Their differing opinions have sparked heated arguments and intense debates among campmates. However, they have also demonstrated surprising reconciliations, showcasing the unpredictable dynamics of the show.

Other high-profile campmates include Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, and popular YouTuber Nella Rose. These well-known personalities add an extra layer of intrigue to the already star-studded lineup for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023.

As the contestants continue to face Bushtucker Trials and navigate the challenges of camp life, viewers can expect more drama and unexpected twists in the days to come. Tune in to Sunday to Friday episodes at 9pm and Saturdays at 9:30pm on ITV to catch all the action in the jungle.

