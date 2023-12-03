Tensions Rise in I’m a Celeb as Campmates Clash and Face Elimination

With the second week of the 2023 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! coming to a close, tensions are running high among the campmates as they face elimination from the show. Hosts Ant and Dec announced during Saturday’s episode that the vote is now open and Sunday night’s episode will see another celebrity leave the camp. This follows the earlier departures of Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears due to medical reasons.

As the pressure increases, conflicts emerge within the camp. The contestants find themselves in heated arguments over food and washing up, indicative of the stressful environment they find themselves in. These clashes highlight the challenges faced the celebrities as they navigate the physical and emotional demands of the show.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV. Fans eagerly anticipate the grand finale on Sunday, December 10, when the winner will finally be announced. Until then, viewers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite celebrities to stay in the camp via the app. The contestant with the least votes will face elimination.

(Source: ITV)