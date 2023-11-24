New Crop of Stars: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Struggles with Viewership

The highly anticipated launch of the reality series, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, in 2023 has seen a significant decline in viewership compared to previous years. While the show has consistently been a ratings winner for ITV, attracting an average of nine to 11 million viewers per series, the premiere of the 2023 season only managed to reach a peak audience of 7.8 million, with an average of seven million viewers throughout the episode. This decline in viewership has raised concerns about the show’s future popularity.

Viewers are attributing the dip in ratings to the inclusion of controversial ex-politician Nigel Farage in this year’s lineup. Farage, known for his right-wing views and divisive rhetoric, has been met with backlash from long-time fans of the show who announced plans to boycott it. The decrease in viewership has been dubbed “the Farage effect” critics.

While Farage has claimed that he was offered substantial sums of money to join the show, there have been various petitions launched to have him removed, citing his controversial and allegedly hateful views. The decision to include Farage has been criticized as a cynical bid producers to boost ratings, with some arguing that the show should not be giving a platform to someone who has been accused of inciting xenophobia.

Despite the controversy surrounding Farage’s casting, the producers of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! remain committed to the current lineup of celebrities. Comedian London Hughes expressed her shock and disappointment, stating that she would leave the show if she had to share the screen with Farage. Broadcaster Danny Baker criticized ITV for their insensitivity and moral bankruptcy in casting Farage.

It remains to be seen whether the inclusion of Farage will continue to impact viewership throughout the season. Fans of the show are eager to see if the remaining episodes can recapture the attention of audiences and maintain their interest.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the viewership of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! decline in 2023?

A: Viewers attribute the decline in viewership to the inclusion of controversial ex-politician Nigel Farage in the show’s lineup.

Q: Who is Nigel Farage?

A: Nigel Farage is a right-wing ex-politician known for his outspoken views on subjects such as immigration and the gender pay gap.

Q: Are there any petitions to remove Nigel Farage from the show?

A: Yes, several petitions have been launched in an attempt to have Farage removed from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! due to his controversial and allegedly hateful views.