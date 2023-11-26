ITV Boss Mocks Nigel Farage During Event, But Viewers Still Tune in for I’m a Celebrity Launch

ITV’s director of television, Kevin Lygo, took a playful jab at Nigel Farage during a recent ITV Palooza event. Addressing the audience at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Lygo made a humorous remark about Farage’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Although some attendees gasped at the joke’s crassness, others found it amusing. Despite the controversy surrounding Farage’s participation, the show’s launch episode still garnered significant viewership, cementing its status as this year’s biggest entertainment launch.

Farage, the former Ukip leader, is among the celebrity contestants competing in challenging trials and living in rugged conditions in Australia. The announcement of his participation prompted outcry and calls to boycott the show. However, I’m a Celebrity still attracted an audience peak of 7.8 million viewers during its launch, with an average of 7 million tuning in. While this year’s figures are slightly lower compared to the previous season, it was a strong start for the show.

Although viewers attributed the lower numbers to Farage’s inclusion, the show has not primarily focused on him. The initial episodes revolved around other celebrity interactions and challenges, overshadowing Farage’s presence. In fact, the former politician volunteered for a Bushtucker Trial, believing that the public would vote for him to participate. And indeed, he was chosen to undertake a challenging task involving unconventional concoctions.

Despite the controversy surrounding Farage’s appearance, it seems that viewers are still captivated the entertaining aspects of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. While the show’s launch may have dipped in viewership compared to previous years, it remains a popular and engaging show for audiences.