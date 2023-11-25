New Jungle Challenges Await the I’m A Celebrity Campmates

The celebrities in the latest season of I’m A Celebrity have been faced with an unexpected obstacle in the form of blood-sucking leeches. The camp, which has recently seen the arrival of Sam Thompson and Nick Pickard, has been inundated with these parasites due to severe storms in Australia. The wet weather has created the perfect environment for leeches to thrive.

Sam and Nick have particularly fallen prey to these unwanted guests, with leeches attaching themselves to their foot and hand, respectively. Recognizing the potential risks, producers have warned the celebrities to remain vigilant and take extra precautions. The leeches’ blood-sucking tendencies can drain the already limited energy levels of the campmates, potentially leaving them weak and tired.

The threat doesn’t end there. The jungle has also seen an increase in venomous snakes due to the humid weather. The Health and Safety Officer of the program, Jeremy Douglas, noted the presence of pythons, non-venomous species, and venomous snakes such as small-eyed snakes and brown tree snakes. This year alone, there have been 15 snake sightings, and the situation is expected to worsen when the 10 celebrities enter the jungle this weekend. The campmates tend to leave food around, attracting snakes to the camp.

The executive producer, Laura Woolf, emphasized the importance of proper food management in the camp. She cited instances where snakes had to be identified and venomous ones had to be monitored carefully. Even the show hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, have encountered a snake near their apartment in Australia.

The celebrities and hosts alike will need to remain alert and cautious as they navigate the challenges of both the leeches and snakes indigenous to the region. The unique environment of the jungle demands a heightened level of awareness from everyone involved.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How have the leeches invaded the I’m A Celebrity camp?

Severe storms in Australia have created wet conditions that are ideal for leeches to thrive, leading to an influx of these blood-sucking parasites in the camp.

2. Who has been targeted the leeches?

Sam Thompson and Nick Pickard have reportedly been particularly targeted the leeches, with one attaching itself to Sam’s foot and another to Nick’s hand.

3. What risks do the leeches pose to the celebrities?

The leeches’ blood-sucking tendencies can drain the limited energy levels of the campmates, potentially leaving them weak and tired. There is also a risk of infection at the leeches’ entry site.

4. Why have there been an increased number of snakes in the jungle?

The humid weather in Australia has contributed to an increase in snake sightings in the jungle. The camp has seen various snake species, including pythons and venomous ones like small-eyed snakes and brown tree snakes.

5. How are the hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, affected the snakes?

Even the show hosts have encountered snakes near their apartment in Australia. The presence of venomous snakes, such as the Eastern Brown Snake, has been observed.