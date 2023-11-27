The Impact of Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’s Ratings

The popular reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here has experienced a significant drop in ratings, with Saturday’s episode attracting 1.3 million fewer viewers compared to Monday night’s episode. The declining viewership has been attributed to the controversial participation of Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader and prominent figure in the Brexit campaign. Thousands of outraged fans have chosen to boycott the series, expressing their displeasure with Farage’s involvement.

Farage’s appearance on the show comes with a hefty paycheck of £1.5 million, making him the highest-paid contestant in I’m A Celebrity history. This record was previously held Noel Edmonds, who earned £600,000 for his appearance in 2016 as the host of Deal or No Deal. The news of Farage’s earnings and his controversial political background have sparked a social media backlash, with the hashtag “#BoycottImACeleb” gaining traction and being used nearly 10,000 people.

The decrease in ratings has been dubbed the “Farage Effect” and is seen as a consequence of the public’s disapproval of his inclusion in the show. Saturday’s episode, which aired at a later time of 9.30pm, was watched 5.5 million people, marking a significant drop from Monday’s episode, which had 6.1 million viewers.

Despite the current decline in viewership, it is important to note that the show’s 2022 launch saw a peak audience of over 10 million viewers, an increase of two million from the previous year. Last year’s series featured former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, whose post-show donation of only 3% of his £400,000 fee drew criticism.

While Nigel Farage is known for his right-wing political beliefs, including his anti-immigration stance and divisive comments on gender pay gap, his casting on I’m A Celebrity has faced strong opposition. Viewers, public figures, and even some show participants have voiced their concerns about ITV’s decision to give Farage a platform. Criticisms range from accusations of insensitivity and moral bankruptcy to claims that Farage has contributed to damaging the country.

The impact of Nigel Farage’s involvement on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’s ratings reflects an ongoing debate regarding the intersection of politics and entertainment. Whether this controversy will have a lasting effect on the show’s viewership remains to be seen, but it highlights the significance of public opinion and social media in shaping the success or failure of popular television programs.

FAQ

Why are viewers boycotting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here?

Viewers are boycotting the show due to the inclusion of Nigel Farage, the controversial former UKIP leader and prominent figure in the Brexit campaign. Many viewers feel that his casting is inappropriate and have expressed their disapproval through the hashtag “#BoycottImACeleb” on social media.

How much is Nigel Farage being paid for his appearance on the show?

Nigel Farage is reportedly set to earn a whopping £1.5 million for his stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, making him the highest-paid contestant in the show’s history.

Has Nigel Farage’s participation affected the show’s ratings?

Yes, there has been a significant drop in ratings since Nigel Farage’s participation on the show was announced. Saturday’s episode had 1.3 million fewer viewers compared to Monday night’s episode, leading to the decline being referred to as the “Farage Effect.”

What controversies surround Nigel Farage?

Nigel Farage is known for his right-wing political beliefs, including his anti-immigration stance and divisive comments on the gender pay gap. Some of his statements have drawn criticism and accusations of causing harm to the country.

(Source: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)