Fred Sirieix: The Adventurous Maître D Taking on I’m A Celebrity 2023

Renowned for his expertise in restaurant services and his love for food and wine, Fred Sirieix is embarking on his most daring television challenge yet. Joining the star-studded lineup of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023, Fred will trade his life of comfort for the wild and unpredictable jungle. While we cozy up on our sofas, let’s delve into the captivating world of this favorite contestant and learn more about his age, career, and family life.

Who is Fred Sirieix and how old is he?

Born on January 27, 1972, Fred is a 51-year-old French maître d’ hailing from Limoges, France. His passion for culinary delights has led him to excel in restaurant services and gain recognition in the industry. Fred became a household name through his role on the popular show First Dates. Additionally, he has graced the screens on Gordon, Gino, and Fred’s Road Trip, captivating audiences with his food-cultural explorations around the world.

Is Fred Sirieix married?

Fred is happily engaged to his long-term girlfriend, who is publicly known as Fruitcake. Although her real name remains undisclosed, their love story has enchanted fans. The couple revealed their engagement in March 2020 after years of dating and even made an appearance together on Celebrity Gogglebox. While Fred cherishes his romantic life, he remains relatively private about his relationship and family. The couple plans to tie the knot in an idyllic wedding ceremony in Jamaica.

Who are Fred Sirieix’s children?

From his previous 12-year relationship with Alex, Fred is the proud father of two children named Andrea and Lucien. Andrea, an accomplished professional diver, even secured the Young Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2020. She has represented her country in the Olympics and earned numerous accolades in her sporting career. Lucien, around 12 years old, has provided his father with words of wisdom and reassurance, advising him not to be afraid of snakes and the challenges that await him in the jungle.

As we prepare to witness Fred Sirieix’s thrilling journey in I’m A Celebrity 2023, we can admire his adventurous spirit while gaining a deeper understanding of the person behind the charming maître d’.