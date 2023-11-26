Sam Thompson: The Controversial Campmate in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Sam Thompson, the reality TV star from Made in Chelsea, has been raising mixed reactions among viewers during his time in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! camp. With his bubbly personality and positive attitude, Sam has won over some fans, but others have criticized him for being “attention seeking” and “annoying” on the ITV show. Despite the divide, Sam remains determined to become the next King or Queen of the Jungle alongside fellow contestants like Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

However, it seems that even Ant McPartlin, one-half of the popular hosting duo Ant and Dec, has expressed his misgivings about Sam’s behavior. During a conversation on the show, Ant jokingly commented on Sam’s tendency to give excessive hugs, saying that an hour without being hugged Sam would have been bliss for him. Although Ant’s remark was likely meant in good humor, some fans took offense, feeling that it was harsh and unnecessary.

Sam has not been shy about expressing his admiration for Ant and Dec, even going as far as considering them his heroes. On the show, he told them that making them proud was all he ever wanted to do. Sam’s openness and vulnerability have resonated with many viewers, especially considering his recent revelation about being diagnosed with ADHD and autism. He described the diagnoses as a weight being lifted from his shoulders, as it reassured him that he wasn’t a “bad person.”

Support for Sam has come from his best friend Pete Wicks, who defended him against critics and urged viewers to embrace his personality. Pete acknowledged that Sam can be a bit full-on at times but emphasized that he is an entertaining and fun individual who should be appreciated for who he is, separate from his conditions.

In the end, Sam’s journey in the jungle will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences, as they grapple with their own opinions about his behavior. Whether you love him or find him annoying, there’s no denying that Sam Thompson is leaving a lasting impression on this season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Sam Thompson?

Sam Thompson is a reality TV star known for his appearances on Made in Chelsea and his current participation in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

2. Why has Sam Thompson received criticism during his time on I’m A Celebrity?

Some viewers have criticized Sam for being “attention seeking” and “annoying” on the show, although others appreciate his positive attitude.

3. What did Ant McPartlin say about Sam Thompson?

Ant jokingly remarked that an hour without being hugged Sam would have been bliss for him, which sparked some negative reactions from fans.

4. Has Sam Thompson revealed any personal struggles?

Yes, Sam has recently shared that he was diagnosed with ADHD and autism, which he said brought a sense of relief and understanding to his life.

5. Who defended Sam Thompson against critics?

Sam’s best friend, Pete Wicks, urged viewers to embrace Sam’s entertaining personality and not define him solely his diagnoses.