New Favourite Emerges in the Jungle Camp as Tensions Rise

Amidst rising tensions and camp drama, a new fan favourite is emerging in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. Former boxer Tony Bellew has quickly become the frontrunner to be crowned King of the jungle this year. His odds to win the competition have been continuously slashed, solidifying his position as the favourite.

While last week Tony was a long-shot with odds of 20/1, his popularity among jungle fans has propelled him to the top, with odds now standing at 6/5. Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who was previously the favourite, follows closely behind at 11/8.

As camp tension threatens to boil over, the odds also point to potential eliminations. Social media influencer Nella Rose is currently the favourite at 4/7 to be the next celebrity to leave camp. Nick Pickard and Fred Sirieix find themselves in the danger zone at 3/1 and 6/1 odds respectively.

The rise in camp tensions has been evident in recent episodes, with arguments breaking out, particularly over cooking arrangements. This Morning host Josie Gibson, who initially stayed out of the drama, got caught in the crossfire on Sunday night. Fred Sirieix, who is no longer the camp chef, seems to be struggling with this change and has been interfering in the cooking process.

As frustrations mount, Josie Gibson asserted her role as one of the chefs and expressed her desire for Fred to relinquish control. Tony Bellew, on the other hand, appeared to take the criticism in stride, finding the situation rather amusing.

As the competition heats up and emotions run high, it remains to be seen how Tony Bellew will manage the tension in camp. Will he maintain his cool with Sam Thompson, or will a potential rift shake things up? Only time will tell who will ultimately be crowned the King of the jungle.

