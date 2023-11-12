Stars Who Have Faded from the I’m A Celebrity Limelight

Recalling every famous face that has appeared on the hit reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, since its inception in 2002 is a daunting task. While some contestants have seen their careers skyrocket after their time in the jungle, others have faded from the public eye. As we eagerly await the announcement of the latest batch of celebrities joining hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on the other side of the world, let’s take a moment to remember some of the past stars who may have slipped our minds.

FAQ

Who is John Fashanu?

John Fashanu is a former footballer and Gladiators presenter who finished as the runner-up on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2003.

What other TV show did John Fashanu appear in?

John Fashanu recorded a six-part series on the same channel similar to America’s Man vs. Beast program, but it was never broadcast due to protests animal rights groups.

What did John Fashanu do after I’m A Celebrity?

In 2020, John launched a campaign to relaunch Gladiators, which proved successful. He believed that the health and well-being market, popular on social media, would support the show and inspire a new generation.

Who is Catalina Guirado?

Catalina Guirado is a British-New Zealander actress and model who finished in seventh place on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2003.

What has Catalina Guirado done after the show?

Catalina made cameo appearances on This Morning and Bo Selecta after her stint in the jungle. She has since established her own fashion and lifestyle blog, Cat-Talk.

Who is Diane Modahl?

Diane Modahl is a former middle-distance runner who participated in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in a series won Kerry Katona in 2004.

What did Diane Modahl do after the show?

Diane co-established the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation (DMSF) with her husband Vicente in 2010. The charity provides athletics coaching opportunities to young people, particularly those in disadvantaged areas.

Who is Nell McAndrew?

Nell McAndrew is a former glamour model who appeared in the very first series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2002.

What did Nell McAndrew do after the show?

Nell’s modeling career took a hit when she was fired as the face of Tomb Raider for posing as the game’s protagonist on the cover of Playboy. She shifted her focus to charity work and raising funds running marathons.