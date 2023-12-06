Incredible and Unforgettable Celebrities of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Summary: Over the years, the British reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, has showcased some incredible and unforgettable contestants who have braved the challenges of the Australian jungle. From fainting on live TV to delivering comedic remarks, these celebrities have left a lasting impression on viewers.

Gillian McKeith: In the 2010 season, TV personality Gillian McKeith made history refusing to finish a task on the show and fainting on live TV. Her fainting incident became a memorable highlight of the season and secured her place as an unforgettable contestant.

Joey Essex: Known for his previous stint on The Only Way is Essex, Joey Essex joined the cast in the thirteenth season. His nonsensical comments and comedic remarks kept viewers entertained throughout the series, elevating him to one of the most cherished participants of the show.

Gemma Collins: While not excelling in winning meals for camp, Gemma Collins delivered on the entertainment front. From panicking in the helicopter to theatrically suggesting she might have malaria, the TOWIE star kept viewers thoroughly entertained with her flair for drama and larger-than-life personality.

Larry Lamb: Actor Larry Lamb, known as the grandfather figure of the jungle, captured hearts with his delightful friendship with eventual winner Scarlett Moffatt in the 2016 season. His endearing nature and moments of genuine support, including championing male emotional vulnerability, have solidified his place as a beloved figure in the show.

Kim Woodburn: Before her legendary status on Celebrity Big Brother, TV personality Kim Woodburn brought the drama to I’m A Celeb back in 2009. Her memorable clashes with other contestants, such as Joe Bugner and Katie Price, showcased her fiery personality and made for captivating television.

The diverse range of incredible and unforgettable celebrities that have taken part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have played a significant role in the show’s success. Whether through their comedy, drama, or memorable moments, these contestants have left a lasting impact on viewers and secured their place in the history of the show.