I’m a Celebrity 2023: The Controversial Reality TV Show Losing Its Shine

In recent years, reality TV has taken over the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with its mix of drama, competition, and often, celebrity humiliation. However, one show in particular, I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, is leaving viewers divided and questioning its relevance in 2023.

Unlike other popular British reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity lacks a strong Irish presence, making it harder for viewers in Ireland to connect with the series. Even when there is an Irish contestant, like Co Meath presenter Angela Scanlon, the show fails to generate much coverage or interest. With all the options available today, including the internet, video games, and multiple streaming services, it’s surprising that there is still a market for recreational celebrity humiliation.

The latest season of I’m a Celebrity has been particularly divisive in the UK, with the inclusion of controversial figures like Nigel Farage, a driving force behind Brexit, as a finalist. Many are questioning whether ITV should have given airtime to Farage, considering the consequences of Britain’s exit from the EU for millions of ordinary Britons.

Comedian Stuart Lee criticized ITV for providing a platform to Farage, describing him as a “dangerous demagogue.” There are also suggestions that Farage saw his participation in the show as an opportunity to revive his political career. While Farage denied these claims, his third-place finish on I’m a Celebrity indicates that he still holds a significant support base in the UK.

Meanwhile, the show itself is facing a decline in ratings, with this season on track to be the least successful in a decade. Some viewers attribute this drop to the Farage-factor, as well as a general weariness with the show’s format. What was once groundbreaking in 2002, when the show first aired, may now be seen as outdated and irrelevant.

Furthermore, I’m a Celebrity has faced criticism regarding the treatment of its contestants and the use of live animals. Concerns have been raised about the mental well-being of the participants, as they are subjected to consuming disgusting foods and enduring challenging situations. Animal rights organizations, such as Britain’s RSPCA, have even launched a petition urging ITV to reconsider the use of live creatures in the show.

As the future of I’m a Celebrity hangs in the balance, it is evident that the show is losing its shine. Whether it’s the lack of a diverse contestant pool, the presence of controversial figures, or the outdated nature of the format, viewers are beginning to question the relevance and ethics of this once-popular reality TV show. Perhaps it’s time for I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! to face its own Bushtucker Trial and make way for new and more socially conscious forms of entertainment.