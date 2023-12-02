New Developments for ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ as Social Media Controversy Escalates

The popular reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ has issued an apology after its official social media account accidentally liked an offensive comment about one of its contestants. YouTube star and TV presenter Nella Rose, who is currently a campmate on the show, was targeted the offensive post. Producers have labeled the incident an “accident” and have since deleted the Instagram post.

In a statement released on Friday, the show acknowledged the mistake and urged its audience to exhibit kindness while commenting on social media. However, opinions on the apology have been divided, with some questioning how such an incident could have occurred in the first place.

This controversy comes on the heels of another incident involving Nella Rose. Digital card company Moonpig found itself under fire for creating a birthday card that appeared to mock the social media star. Nella has been at the center of multiple heated moments during her time on the show, particularly in relation to First Dates star Fred Sirieix. Nella took offense to a comment made Fred, where he mentioned being old enough to be her father. Given that Nella lost her father in 2019, she found the comment disrespectful.

Additionally, Nella recently engaged in a confrontation with controversial politician Nigel Farage regarding his alleged support of anti-immigration policies. These incidents have further fueled discussions surrounding Nella and her time on the show.

While ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ has traditionally been a ratings powerhouse for ITV, the 2023 premiere experienced a decline in viewership. The launch episode saw a decrease of two million viewers compared to previous years, with an audience peak of 7.8 million and an average of just seven million viewers. This decline raises questions about the show’s future as the most-watched program on TV.

Despite the recent controversies and a slight dip in viewership, ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ continues to air new episodes regularly. The show can be seen on ITV from Sunday to Friday at 9pm, and on Saturdays at 9.30pm.

