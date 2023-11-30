I’m A Celebrity Contestants Face Hair-Raising Challenge in the Barbaric Barbershop

The latest episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! had viewers on the edge of their seats as Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, and Danielle Harold took on the nerve-wracking Barbaric Barbershop challenge. This hair-raising Bushtucker Trial required the contestants to endure not only creepy crawlies but also something completely unknown in a head box.

Prior to the challenge, the viewers had the power to vote on which critter each celebrity would have to face. Fred Sirieix and Marvin Humes were given the unsettling company of snakes, while Frankie Dettori found himself in the presence of cockroaches. Meanwhile, Josie Gibson, known for her charismatic presence on This Morning, faced a mystery creature in the head box. The anticipation grew as she visibly squirmed and squealed in dismay, desperately attempting to avoid encountering the unknown critter.

As with previous challenges, the contestants are putting their fears aside to earn stars for the camp and secure a well-deserved dinner. After only managing to win six stars in the previous Bushtucker Trial, their hunger must be at an all-time high. With stakes set high, the question remains: will Josie and her fellow celebrities conquer their fears and emerge victorious in the Barbaric Barbershop?

Stay tuned for the intense and thrilling episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! to find out the shocking conclusion of the Barbaric Barbershop challenge.

