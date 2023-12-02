I’m A Celebrity: When Will the Public Get to Vote?

The highly anticipated reality show, I’m A Celebrity, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its thrilling challenges and nail-biting trials. But fans are wondering, when will the public get to have their say in who stays in the jungle?

Throughout the season, viewers have been able to decide which celebrities face the nerve-wracking Bushtucker Trials and daunting challenges. However, the power to determine who remains in the camp has yet to be handed over to the public.

As the competition progresses and speculation about schedule changes swirls, eager fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to vote for their favorite celebrities. And now, finally, it has been confirmed that the first public vote for elimination is just around the corner.

The upcoming Sunday night’s episode (Monday morning in 0Z) will mark the occasion when presenters Ant & Dec will reveal the first vote off. Three celebrities will then face the final the following Sunday night. And in the thrilling climax of the series, viewers will also have the opportunity to vote for the ultimate winner who will be crowned the Queen or King of the jungle.

This season’s lineup is nothing short of star-studded, featuring JLS singer Marvin Humes, This Morning host Josie Gibson, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, MasterChef critic Grace Dent, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, YouTuber Nella Rose, politician Nigel Farage, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, champion jockey Frankie Dettori, and professional boxer Tony Bellew.

Although the journey has been eventful, with Grace Dent and Jamie-Lynn Spears leaving the camp on medical grounds, the remaining celebrities are gearing up for the intense competition that lies ahead.

To ensure your favorite celebrity stays in the jungle, don’t forget to download the I’m A Celebrity voting app available on the App Store, iTunes, and Google Play. The app is free to download, and there is no charge for voting.

So, get ready to cast your vote and make your voice heard in the thrilling adventure that is I’m A Celebrity!

