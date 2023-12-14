Ant and Dec’s “Predictions” on I’m A Celebrity Sparks Controversy and Confusion

A recent episode of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! left viewers scratching their heads when hosts Ant and Dec revealed that they had accurately predicted Sam Thompson as the winner of this year’s series. However, some fans voiced their skepticism after a video surfaced on Instagram showing the duo making different predictions.

During the episode, Ant and Dec unveiled envelopes containing their predictions, which had been sealed since the first night of the show. To the surprise of many, both hosts had chosen Sam as the winner. This led to confusion among fans who had watched an Instagram Live video where Ant and Dec had named Josie Gibson as their predicted champion, with Ant ultimately placing Sam as his second choice.

Many took to social media to express their disbelief and suspicion, questioning the authenticity of the moment. Tweets like “Ant and Dec doing these predictions but going live after the show and not one of them guessed Sam was going to win is the funniest fake thing I’ve ever seen” and “They both predicted Josie at number 1 not Sam! Why did they fake that moment?!?!” flooded the online conversation.

ITV, the network behind I’m A Celebrity, has yet to comment on the controversy.

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity was already embroiled in controversy due to the inclusion of Nigel Farage, the polarizing political figure. Farage made it to the final three alongside boxer Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson, ultimately securing third place. Other notable campmates included First Dates star Fred Sirieix, YouTube personality Nella Rose, JLS singer Marvin Humes, and Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop icon Britney Spears.

Ant and Dec’s Controversial Predictions on I’m A Celebrity Under Fire

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! were left bewildered after hosts Ant and Dec claimed to have accurately predicted Sam Thompson as the winner of this year’s series. However, fans were quick to point out a discrepancy between this revelation and a video on Instagram in which the duo made entirely different predictions.

During the episode, Ant and Dec unveiled envelopes containing their sealed predictions made on the first night of the show. Much to the surprise of viewers, both hosts had chosen Sam as the winner. However, the contradictory video on Instagram showed Ant and Dec naming Josie Gibson as their predicted champion, with Ant eventually placing Sam as his second choice.

Social media erupted with confusion and skepticism, with users questioning the authenticity of the moment. Tweets like “Ant and Dec doing these predictions but going live after the show and not one of them guessed Sam was going to win is the funniest fake thing I’ve ever seen” and “They both predicted Josie at number 1 not Sam! Why did they fake that moment?!?!” dominated online discussions.

ITV, the network responsible for I’m A Celebrity, has yet to offer any clarification or comment regarding this controversy.

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity had already generated controversy due to the inclusion of Nigel Farage, a highly divisive political figure. Farage made it to the final three alongside boxer Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson, eventually claiming third place. Other notable contestants included First Dates star Fred Sirieix, YouTube personality Nella Rose, JLS singer Marvin Humes, and Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop icon Britney Spears.