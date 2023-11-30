Josie Gibson’s Hilarious Encounters in the Jungle Shower

During Wednesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, viewers couldn’t help but notice a recurring theme involving presenter Josie Gibson and unexpected encounters near the camp’s jungle shower. While Fred Siriex and Tony Bellew were showering, Josie found herself in a bit of a shock. As Fred bent over, his naked bottom was revealed to Josie’s surprise. She quickly covered her eyes and exclaimed, “Fred!” Not missing a beat, Fred responded, “Oh, you saw my butt?” to which Josie wittily replied, “I thought the moon had come out early.”

This amusing incident is not the first time Josie has found herself in such a situation. Earlier in the show’s run, she spotted Nigel Farage showering naked during the first week. Josie couldn’t help but express her surprise, but also commended Nigel for his confidence, saying, “At least he’s clean.” It seems that Josie has become the unofficial voyeur of the jungle shower, as even the show’s hosts, Ant and Dec, couldn’t resist joking about it.

Viewers took to social media to share their amusement and sympathy for Josie. Comments flooded in, with many highlighting the comedic pattern. One Twitter user (@shortiebreadxo) wrote, “First Nigel, now Fred… it’s always poor Josie.” Others expressed similar sentiments, with tweets like “Josie always seeing folk naked is so funny” (@yasminskyler) and “Poor Josie keeps getting a right eyeful bless her” (@HarrietPenman).

While Josie may unintentionally find herself witnessing these unexpected moments in the jungle shower, her lighthearted reactions continue to provide entertainment and laughter for viewers. It remains to be seen if she will encounter any more surprises during her time on the show.

