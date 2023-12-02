New Article: Unlikely Feud Brewing in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle

As the celebrities continue their journey in the jungle, alliances and friendships have blossomed while tensions may be brewing between unexpected campmates. While viewers have witnessed Fred Sierex expressing his frustration towards Nella Rose and Josie Gibson over their cleaning skills, it is the dynamic between Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew that has caught the attention of fans.

Sam Thompson, the charming and comedic Made in Chelsea star, has brought a light-hearted tone to the camp. His admiration for Tony Bellew, the former boxer, has been evident, as Sam has repeatedly expressed his fandom for the athlete. The duo even teamed up recently to win treats for their fellow campmates in a Dingo Dollar Challenge, which required them to match ringtones to their phones.

However, it was during this challenge that a playful moment between Sam and Tony caused a stir among viewers. After spotting a mosquito on Tony’s face, Sam jokingly slapped him on the forehead, resulting in a small spot of blood. Tony’s reaction suggested he was less than impressed the gesture, while Sam playfully acknowledged the potential danger of his actions. This amusing incident quickly became a highlight for audiences, sparking comparisons to DreamWorks characters Shrek and Donkey.

While Sam appeared to enjoy the interaction, some keen-eyed viewers speculated that Tony may secretly hold some animosity towards the fun-loving star. These observations led to a flurry of comments on social media, with opinions ranging from Tony’s alleged hatred towards Sam to the comparison of their dynamic to that of an older brother reluctantly including his younger sibling in his adventures.

As the weeks progress and tensions rise in the jungle, it will be interesting to see how this dynamic continues to unfold. Though friendships and alliances have formed, the potential for conflicts among campmates remains a constant in the unpredictable environment of I’m A Celebrity.

