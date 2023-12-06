Celebrities Voted Off the Jungle Show in Surprise Elimination

In the latest episode of the popular reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here,” another surprise elimination shocked viewers. Ant and Dec announced that Nick Pickard, best known for his role in Hollyoaks, was in the bottom two alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson. Despite the news, Pickard appeared happy and said he would miss his campmates. In his exit interview, Pickard revealed that he believed Sam Thompson deserved to win the competition.

The episode also featured a nerve-wracking Bushtucker Trial called Critter Mixer. Pickard, Marvin Humes, and Tony Bellew participated in the question-and-answer-based challenge. Bellew had to answer jungle-related questions, and each correct answer allowed Pickard and Humes to grab a star while being churned around in a tank with creepy crawlies. They managed to collect six out of the seven stars, but Bellew was visibly frustrated the lingering smell of fish guts on his body.

Later, the campmates were rewarded with a possum for dinner, their first meal without food expert Fred Sirieix. Some were concerned about the taste, but Pickard took the lead in its preparation and the group agreed that it turned out to be more satisfying than expected.

The episode also provided insight into Gibson’s career as a host on This Morning. She expressed her appreciation for the job, calling it a “good gig” and explaining how her career took off after becoming a mother. Gibson felt that she had achieved her dream of working in TV and felt grateful for reaching her goal.

With each episode of "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here," the excitement and anticipation continue to build as viewers eagerly await to see who will be eliminated next and who will emerge as the ultimate winner.