Sam Thompson Wins “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” 2023

In a shocking turn of events, reality TV star Sam Thompson has emerged as the winner of the popular show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” for the year 2023. The finale episode, which aired on Sunday night, saw Thompson face off against fellow contestants Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew in their final Bushtucker trials.

The challenges were as intense as ever, with Bellew having to endure being strapped down to a giant plate while critters crawled all around him. Thompson, on the other hand, had to face an eating trial that included consuming some rather exotic dishes like camel’s toe and pig’s vagina. As for Farage, he found himself lying in a pit of snakes as they slithered across his body.

However, it was the public who ultimately decided the winner, and Thompson emerged victorious, leaving Farage in third place and Bellew in second. Throughout his time in the Australian jungle, Thompson captivated viewers with his positive attitude and friendly nature. He formed strong bonds with his campmates, particularly his close friendship with Bellew, which viewers loved to see during their Bushtucker trials.

But it wasn’t just Thompson’s entertaining antics that endeared him to the audience. In a touching moment the creek, he opened up about his recent ADHD diagnosis. Thompson revealed that his girlfriend, Love Island star Zara McDermott, has been a stabilizing force in his life, helping him navigate the ups and downs of living with ADHD.

Thompson’s win on “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” marks a milestone in his career, solidifying his status as a beloved reality TV personality. From his humble beginnings as Louise Thompson’s little brother on “Made in Chelsea” to hosting his own podcast and appearing on various reality shows, Thompson has managed to carve out a recognizable presence in the entertainment industry.

As we eagerly await the upcoming special episode of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” to see how the contestants adjust to life after the jungle, one thing is certain: Sam Thompson’s win is a testament to his resilience, authenticity, and ability to capture the hearts of viewers everywhere.