New Finale Date Revealed for I’m a Celebrity 2023

I’m a Celebrity 2023 is in full swing, with a new group of celebrities settling into camp life and facing their first challenges. This season’s lineup includes politician Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Fred Sirieix from First Dates, and social media star Nella Rose. While it may seem like the show has just begun, a confirmed finale date has already been announced.

The exciting season will come to a close with a special feature-length episode on December 10. Starting at 9pm on ITV1 and concluding at 10.40pm, viewers will witness the crowning of the next King or Queen of the Jungle. By that point, the initial 10 celebrities will have been narrowed down to a final three through eliminations and thrilling Bushtucker Trials.

This year’s finale will mark the end of an incredible journey for the remaining campmates. Last year’s triumphant trio included Lionesses icon Jill Scott, former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner. The anticipation for this year’s winner is already building, especially with the series delivering surprises such as the latecomers, jockey Frankie Dettori and former professional boxer Tony Bellew.

Both Dettori and Bellew are no strangers to reality TV, with Dettori having appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and Bellew making a mark on Celebrity MasterChef in 2020. Their entrance into the jungle has added an extra layer of excitement to the show.

In last night’s episode, Jamie Lynn Spears showed her determination and perseverance winning all ten stars during the challenging Bushtucker Trial titled “Climb of Cruelty.” Despite having to climb 100 feet in the air, she conquered her fear and collected the stars, leaving the entire camp ecstatic and well-fed.

As the I’m a Celebrity 2023 season continues, audiences eagerly await the grand finale to see who will emerge victorious in the jungle. With unexpected twists and impressive celebrity performances, this year’s series is already proving to be one of the most memorable yet.

FAQs

1. Who are the latecomers in I’m a Celebrity 2023?

The latecomers in I’m a Celebrity 2023 are jockey Frankie Dettori and former professional boxer Tony Bellew. They joined the show in a recent episode, adding an exciting element to the competition.

2. When does the finale of I’m a Celebrity 2023 air?

The finale of I’m a Celebrity 2023 will air on December 10. It will be a special feature-length episode starting at 9pm on ITV1 and concluding at 10.40pm.

3. Who won all ten stars in the recent Bushtucker Trial?

Jamie Lynn Spears won all ten stars in the recent Bushtucker Trial titled “Climb of Cruelty.” She climbed 100 feet in the air to collect the stars, impressing her campmates and ensuring they didn’t go hungry.