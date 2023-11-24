Newcastle Rugby Player Shocks Campmates with Impromptu Bathtub Performance

In a surprising turn of events on the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!,” Newcastle rugby player Tom Crawford left his fellow campmates blushing when he decided to take a bath in the middle of camp. Without any warning, Crawford filled up a bathtub and placed it at a high spot in the open-plan camp, catching everyone off guard.

As Crawford emerged from the tub, EastEnders star Danielle Harold couldn’t help but catch a glimpse of his bare bottom and exclaimed, “That’s a sight… for sore eyes.” This encounter brought back memories for This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, who had witnessed a similar incident on the first day of the competition.

In a lighthearted moment, Gibson and Harold joked about Crawford’s unexpected bath performance, highlighting his physique and comparing him to a natural wonder in Sir David Attenborough’s Planet Earth narration style. Social media also had its fair share of surprises, with viewers expressing their amusement and confusion at the unexpected display.

While Crawford’s bathtub antics may have caused a stir among his campmates and viewers, the rugby player’s appearance on the show has sparked a vibrant debate on social media. Some fans have even announced plans to boycott the show, leading to a significant decline in viewership compared to previous years. However, regardless of the controversy, there’s no denying the unforgettable moment Crawford provided during his time in the Australian jungle.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Tom Crawford?

A: Tom Crawford is a Newcastle rugby player participating in the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”

Q: What happened on the show?

A: Crawford surprised his fellow campmates taking a bath in the middle of the camp without any warning.

Q: How did the campmates and viewers react?

A: The campmates were shocked and amused, while viewers expressed a mix of amusement and confusion on social media.

Q: Has Crawford’s appearance on the show been controversial?

A: Yes, Crawford’s appearance on the show has sparked a vibrant debate on social media, leading to some viewers planning to boycott the show.

Q: How has the controversy affected the show’s viewership?

A: The controversy around Crawford’s appearance has contributed to a significant decline in viewership compared to previous years.

Q: Is Tom Crawford a well-known figure in the rugby world?

A: Tom Crawford is a Newcastle rugby player but may not be widely recognized outside of rugby circles.