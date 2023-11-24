New Article: The Secrets Behind the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Camp Revealed

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! camp may not be as gruelling as it seems. While campmates endure critters and basic meals, there are a few secrets behind the scenes that keep them safe and comfortable. Contrary to popular belief, the camp actually has a roof, but it’s not exactly what you might imagine. It’s a retractable canvas canopy that covers the fire, providing warmth for the celebrities. This roof also protects the filming equipment from the elements, ensuring that the show can go on without any technical issues.

The location of the show is also not quite what it appears to be. In reality, it is filmed in Springbrook National Park, which is classified as a “lowland subtropical rainforest” the Tweed Shire Council. So, it’s not exactly a dense jungle, but it still provides a challenging environment for the celebrities.

Fans have also noticed some inconsistencies, like the fire burning regardless of the weather or the celebrities remaining completely dry during heavy rain. To address these suspicions, it turns out that many of the rocks around the camp are actually made of fibreglass, and there’s an ‘off switch’ for the waterfall shower. Additionally, the water for the shower is turned off between 3pm and 6pm to conserve water.

Furthermore, former I’m a Celebrity winner Phil Tufnell recently revealed that one of the grossest tasks that the campmates typically avoid is cleaning out the camp toilet, known as the dunny. However, it’s not the celebrities themselves who empty it. Instead, an unlucky crew member is tasked with this unenviable job.

While the show may not be as rough and rugged as it appears on screen, it still presents its own unique challenges for the celebrities. The carefully managed set and behind-the-scenes secrets only serve to enhance the viewer’s experience and keep the show running smoothly.

