Why Are Ant and Dec Covering Their Watches on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here?

Every avid viewer of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here has probably noticed that presenters Ant and Dec are often seen with their watches covered. This peculiar sight has left fans wondering why the Geordie duo feels the need to hide the time.

Well, the answer lies in the show’s strict protocols and the producers’ desire to create a camp void of any clocks. The black tape and plasters used to cover their watches serve a specific purpose: preventing the celebrities from finding out the time in Australia.

Social media has been abuzz with speculations, with some fans correctly guessing the reason behind this practice. The official I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here Twitter account confirmed the theory, stating: “Ant & Dec’s watches are covered to stop the celebs finding out what time it is – they have no idea, as no clocks in camp.”

Interestingly, viewers have observed that the presenters only cover their watches when wearing short-sleeved shirts or t-shirts, but not when they don long-sleeved shirts that naturally conceal their wrists. This observation further reinforces the notion that the watch covers are indeed intentional.

The purpose behind depriving the campmates of the knowledge of the time is to create a disorientating environment. Former I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp hosts Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt offered the same explanation, highlighting the desire to eliminate any concept of time from the campmates’ minds.

So next time you tune in to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and spot Ant and Dec with their watch faces concealed, remember that it’s all part of the show’s strategy to keep the celebrities unaware of the passing hours.

