New Series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Sparks Excitement as Betting Odds Favor Josie Gibson for Victory

As the highly anticipated new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! prepares to hit UK television screens, fans and bookmakers alike are buzzing with excitement over the potential winner of the jungle crown. talkSPORT BET has released their odds list, with Josie Gibson emerging as the early favorite to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

This year, 12 celebrities will bid adieu to their lavish lifestyles and embrace the challenges of the Australian jungle for up to three weeks. They will face grueling bushtucker trials, jungle-related activities, and tasks that will earn them precious meals for camp. It’s an ultimate test of survival, physical endurance, and mental strength.

Josie Gibson, known for her presenting role in This Morning and her victory in Big Brother, is currently priced at 11/4 to claim the title of Queen of the Jungle. Her odds reflect her popularity and the belief that she possesses the resilience and charisma to win over both the audience and her fellow campmates.

Fred Sirieix, the beloved maitre d’hotel from First Dates, is also garnering attention as the second favorite. Alongside his successful career in the restaurant industry, Fred co-hosts a travel and food show with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo. With odds of 9/2, many are placing their bets on his potential to become King of the Jungle.

This season boasts an impressive lineup, with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage entering the jungle as one of the favorites at 5/1. Additionally, familiar faces from reality TV shows and soap operas, such as Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, and Nick Peckard, will be representing their respective domains.

The surprises don’t end there. JLS singer Marvin Humes, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, YouTube personality Nella Rose, and columnist Grace Dent will undoubtedly add their unique flair to the competition. Furthermore, the campmates will be joined two additional celebrities a few days into the show. This year, sporting duo Tony Bellew, a former world champion boxer, and Frankie Dettori, an acclaimed jockey, will join the jungle adventure.

The new series promises captivating moments, unexpected twists, and fierce competition as these celebrities jump headfirst into the challenges of the untamed jungle. So, grab your favorite contestant and place your bets, as the race for the jungle crown begins.

