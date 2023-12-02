I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Apologizes for Social Media Mishap

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the popular reality TV show, has issued an apology for accidentally liking a social media post containing “unacceptable language” about one of its contestants. The show’s official Instagram account had inadvertently liked a comment while scrolling through viewers’ responses, leading to the unintended endorsement.

In a statement posted on Instagram and X, the show acknowledged the mistake and expressed remorse for any offense caused. “We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media,” the statement read.

The comment that was liked and subsequently deleted referred to Nella Rose, a YouTuber and a current participant on the 2023 season of I’m a Celebrity. The incident sparked mixed responses from fans, with some deeming the show’s apology unnecessary, while others expressed concern over the level of hate directed towards Rose. One Instagram user defended Rose, saying, “So much hate towards Nella, a person none of you have met. Leave her alone.”

Nella Rose’s popularity rose even higher after an altercation with Fred Sirieix, the First Dates star, in the early episodes of the TV show. The episode garnered substantial attention, resulting in 861 complaints filed with the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Besides the social media mishap, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has faced other challenges in its 2023 season. Two campmates had to depart early due to medical reasons. The Guardian’s restaurant critic, Grace Dent, was the first to announce her departure from the jungle, followed shortly Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop sensation Britney Spears.

This season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! features a diverse lineup of celebrities, including former Ukip and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, who is reportedly being paid £1.5m to be part of the show. Other notable participants include Marvin Humes, former JLS singer and presenter, Frankie Dettori, the renowned jockey, Tony Bellew, a former boxing world champion, Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea, Danielle Harold, an actor, and Josie Gibson, a presenter on This Morning.

