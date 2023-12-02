I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Apologizes for Social Media Mishap

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the popular reality TV show, has found itself in hot water after accidentally ‘liking’ a social media comment that targeted one of its contestants, Nella Rose. The incident occurred on one of the show’s Instagram posts, and the official account has since issued an apology, clarifying that it was an unintentional action.

In a statement posted on both Twitter (formerly known as X) and Instagram, the show acknowledged the mistake, saying, “Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments. The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates, and we apologize for the mistake made and any offense caused.”

The mishap serves as a reminder of the power and influence that social media holds in shaping public opinion, especially for individuals in the public eye. The show’s producers consistently strive to create a supportive and positive environment for their contestants, urging audiences to be kind and respectful in their comments on social media platforms. However, as this incident highlights, even the most well-intentioned efforts can sometimes fall short.

As the highly anticipated reality show progresses, with only ten contestants remaining in the Australian jungle, the focus shifts to the unfolding dynamics among the cast. This week saw the departure of Jamie Lynn, the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, on medical grounds. Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the “incredibly special time and place” she experienced on the show.

In other news, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson recently discussed his ADHD diagnosis, shedding light on a topic not often explored on reality TV. And host Ant mistakenly referred to Hollyoaks icon Nick Pickard the wrong name during a Bushtucker Trial, highlighting the unpredictable and sometimes humorous moments that arise on the show.

Despite this recent incident, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! remains a popular and eagerly watched series. Viewers can anticipate an exciting finale episode, scheduled for December 10, where the next King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned. Until then, fans can catch all the action on ITV1 and ITVX.

– Charlie Duncan, Freelance News Reporter for Digital Spy

