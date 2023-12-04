New Celebrity Eliminated on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The latest episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! delivered some unexpected twists and turns as it aired the first elimination of the 2023 series. This segment of the popular reality show saw former jockey Frankie Dettori bid farewell to the Australian jungle.

Reflecting on his incredible journey, Frankie described his time in the jungle as surreal and an unforgettable adventure. He also opened up about the intense hunger pangs he experienced during his stay, revealing that the jungle diet took dieting to a whole new level.

While parting ways with his fellow celebrities, Frankie expressed his admiration for Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, whom he believed had what it takes to win the competition.

In a separate part of the episode, influencer Nella Rose faced yet another challenging Bushtucker Trial called Fright at the Museum. This trial pushed Nella to search for stars hidden within pitch-black exhibits, with creepy crawlies lurking around every corner. Despite the fear and uncertainty she encountered, Nella emerged victorious, earning nine out of ten stars.

The emotional highlight of the episode arrived when the campmates competed to win letters from their loved ones. Overjoyed, they all succeeded in obtaining their cherished messages and took a moment to read them together. The heartfelt letters conveyed messages of love, pride, and longing from family members and significant others.

As I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues to captivate audiences with its mix of thrilling trials, emotional moments, and celebrity interactions, viewers can expect more surprises in the upcoming episodes.

FAQ:

Q: Who was the first celebrity to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s 2023 series?

A: Former jockey Frankie Dettori was the first celebrity to leave the Australian jungle in the 2023 series.

Q: Who did Frankie Dettori believe would win the competition?

A: Frankie believed that Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson had the potential to win the competition.

Q: How many stars did Nella Rose earn during the Fright at the Museum Bushtucker Trial?

A: Nella Rose earned nine out of ten stars during the Fright at the Museum Bushtucker Trial.