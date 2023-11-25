Will I’m A Celebrity Air on Weekends? Everything You Need to Know

The highly anticipated reality TV show, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, is back for its 2023 series with a star-studded line-up. From Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears to JLS singer Marvin Humes, the Australian Jungle is abuzz with famous faces.

With all the camp drama, challenges, and witty banter from hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, viewers at home might be wondering if I’m A Celeb airs on weekends. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know so you don’t miss a single moment.

Does I’m A Celebrity air on Saturday and Sunday?

Yes, just like in 2022, I’m A Celebrity will be broadcast seven days a week this year. Unlike previous seasons that featured a recap show, viewers will now be treated to fresh episodes every day, ensuring non-stop entertainment.

However, there is a slight schedule change to be aware of. On Saturday, November 25, the show will air at a slightly later time of 9:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. This delay is due to The Voice UK, which precedes I’m A Celeb on that particular Saturday. But don’t worry, on Sunday, it will return to its regular 9pm slot, so it’s business as usual for the gripping jungle adventures.

Remember, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX, so set your reminder and grab your popcorn to enjoy the wild challenges and celebrity encounters.

FAQ

Are the episodes of I’m A Celebrity pre-recorded?

No, the episodes of I’m A Celebrity are not pre-recorded. The show is broadcast live, capturing all the authentic reactions, surprises, and drama in real-time.

Is there a voting system for the show?

Yes, there is a voting system for I’m A Celebrity. The public gets to vote for their favorite contestants and ultimately decide who will be crowned the winner of the series. The voting continues throughout the show, leading up to the highly anticipated final, expected to take place on Sunday, December 10.

Stay tuned for more thrilling moments and surprises as the celebrity campmates battle their way through the Australian Jungle in this captivating reality TV adventure.