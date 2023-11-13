Politician Nigel Farage and Social Media Star Nella Rose Among Controversial Lineup for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The highly anticipated reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is returning to our screens on November 19th. The lineup of campmates has been revealed, and it’s already causing quite a stir. This year’s contestants include politician Nigel Farage, social media sensation Nella Rose, TV presenter Josie Gibson, and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, among others.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party, is no stranger to controversial moments. His decision to appear on the show has raised eyebrows, but he hopes to change people’s perceptions of him. Josie Gibson, known for her role on ITV’s This Morning, is ready to push herself to the limit and win as many stars as possible for her campmates. EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, who won an award for her performance on the show, is a relative newcomer to camping but is excited to take on new challenges.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Nella Rose is expected to engage younger audiences with her million-strong following on TikTok and Instagram. Her goal is to keep morale and humor high in the camp. The eclectic lineup also includes TV personality Fred Sirieix, First Dates’ maitre d’, and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of pop star Britney Spears.

As always, the show will be hosted the beloved duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who will cheer on the celebrities as they compete to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle. Expect plenty of thrilling challenges, emotional moments, and perhaps a few conflicts along the way.

FAQ:

Q: When is the new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premiering?

A: The new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will premiere on November 19th.

Q: Who are some of the notable contestants this year?

A: Some of the notable contestants this year include politician Nigel Farage, social media star Nella Rose, TV presenter Josie Gibson, and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

Q: Who are the hosts of the show?

A: The show is hosted Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who have been hosting the show for several years.

Q: What can viewers expect from this season?

A: Viewers can expect thrilling challenges, emotional moments, and the usual mix of entertaining and controversial celebrities competing to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle.

Sources:

Original article: [URL]

Image source: [URL]