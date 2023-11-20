New Celebrity Trio Faces Thrilling Jungle Challenge

Marvin, Nick, and Jamie Lynn are gearing up for an exhilarating adventure in the jungle as they take on the first Bucktucker Trial of the season, the Temple of Doom. In this nerve-wracking challenge, the trio will put their bravery and quick-thinking skills to the test.

As the challenge begins, Jamie Lynn and Marvin will find themselves trapped in perspex boxes on opposite sides of the Temple. Their mission is to locate jungle-related words on rotating discs beside them. Working together, they will take turns calling out the words they find.

In the heart of the Temple, Nick will be bound to a stone table. He plays a crucial role in the trial, as he must retrieve the stars that lower down when Jamie Lynn and Marvin correctly identify the words. Nick will use his mouth to grasp the stars and drop them onto the table.

However, the jungle challenge wouldn’t be complete without some spine-tingling critters to raise the stakes. Jamie Lynn and Marvin will encounter green ants on their side, while Nick finds himself surrounded spiders, mealworms, and other creepy crawlies. Will their determination prevail over their fear?

This year’s season of challenging trials is off to an electrifying start, and our celebrity trio is facing the test head-on. Tune in to witness their courage and see how they fare in this exhilarating jungle adventure.

