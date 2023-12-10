I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023: Josie Gibson Voted Out as Finale Approaches

In a thrilling semi-final episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023, Josie Gibson became the fourth contestant to be voted out of the jungle, leaving Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson, and Nigel Farage as the final three celebrities vying for the crown. As hosts Ant and Dec announced the result, Gibson graciously accepted her elimination, reflecting on her time in the jungle.

Gibson, known for her role on This Morning, expressed her fears and phobia of spiders, admitting that her experience in the Australian wilderness had intensified her fear. However, she believed that her time in the jungle had helped her overcome her arachnophobia to some extent. She also discussed her camaraderie with the remaining male contestants, relishing her final days in the camp with them.

During her stint on the show, Gibson had a memorable clash with Fred Sirieix, the star of Fred Dates, as they both vied for the role of head chef in the camp. Gibson playfully recalled the “battle of the chefs,” mentioning how Fred’s criticism during her attempt to cook bean fritters tested her patience. In a confrontation that wasn’t aired on the show, Gibson asserted her position, suggesting that her culinary skills were preferred the campmates.

Aside from the conflicts, Gibson had her share of lighter moments on the show. She unintentionally misused the word “emancipation” during a serious conversation, adding a lighthearted twist to the discussion about Jamie Lynn Spears’s relationship with her parents. Her fear of spiders also provided some comedic moments as she screamed in terror whenever confronted with the arachnids. Gibson also formed close bonds with fellow campmate Danielle Harold, known for her role in EastEnders.

As the last woman standing in the competition, Gibson’s elimination leaves Bellew, Thompson, and Farage to compete for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle. The grand finale of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023 airs on Sunday evening, where viewers will finally discover who will claim the coveted crown.